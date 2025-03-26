Hijack suspect arrested in Cullinan

A swift response by the Cullinan police with the assistance of a tracking team led to the recovery of a hijacked vehicle on Monday.

Police arrested a 37-year-old man found in possession of the hijacked vehicle.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Connie Moganedi said police with the help of a tracking team, and the local security company swiftly responded to a report of a double cab bakkie being hijacked outside one of the schools in Ekangala.

“The dedicated team of police officers and the security company in Cullinan were immediately activated and managed to spot and stop the vehicle at Cullinan Fourways,” said Moganedi.

The suspect was arrested on the spot.

Cullinan acting station commander Captain Coralie Nel applauded all role players in the recovery of the hijacked vehicle.

Nel said motorists’ safety remains a priority and significant concern for police, therefore all road users are urged to stay safe on the roads and at parking spots by remaining vigilant and proactive in protecting both their lives and vehicles.

The suspect will appear in the Cullinan Magistrate’s Court soon on charges of hijacking and the possession of suspected stolen vehicle.

Nel advised the community to always report any suspicious people to police at 08600 10 111.

