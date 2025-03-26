Raygun killing: NSPCA moves forward with charges

Charges have been filed in the brutal killing of Raygun, a baboon whose death has sparked outrage.

Despite efforts to obstruct the investigation, authorities have gathered enough evidence to move forward with legal action.

The case, now in the hands of the South African Police Service, could to shed light on the horrifying circumstances surrounding Raygun’s death and hold those responsible accountable.

According to Chief Inspector Douglas Wolhuter, Manager of the NSPCA’s Wildlife Protection Unit, a pathology report conducted on Raygun’s remains provided critical insight into the extent of his injuries, confirming that Raygun sustained injuries before his death.

“This was not an easy case. It was met with resistance at every turn. Despite the many obstacles, the NSPCA remained the driving force behind this investigation, ensuring that the case was pursued.

“However, the investigation was hampered by the reluctance of the local community to come forward with information or additional evidence.

“This lack of cooperation created a significant deadlock, leaving the NSPCA with limited avenues to pursue further leads.”

Raygun was violently beaten and set on fire by a group of schoolchildren near Botleng Secondary School in Pretoria.

The disturbing incident, which was caught on camera and widely shared on social media, left the public in shock and disgust.

In the footage, Raygun is seen perched on the roof of the school, surrounded by children in uniform who are throwing objects at him.

A second video shows a crowd of children chanting and dancing while viciously beating Raygun before setting him alight.

The tragic event occurred just days before Raygun’s expected return to the wild.

Earlier that week, he had been tracked through various parts of Pretoria by the Owl Rescue Centre, which had been monitoring his movements after he was seen roaming the streets.

Raygun was not a threat to anyone and had been trying to find his way to a new baboon troop near Bronkhorstspruit.

He said the case now rests with the SAPS, which will appoint an Investigating Officer to gather statements from the accused and proceed with the necessary legal processes.

Wolhuter said the NSPCA will continue to follow up on this case to ensure that due process is followed.

“We understand the frustration and anger of those who seek justice for Raygun, and we share it. We have done everything in our power to ensure this case moves forward. Now, the justice system must do its part, and we will continue to pursue this case through to its rightful conclusion.”

The NSPCA extended its gratitude to the public for their unwavering support and dedication to this case.

“Your voices have amplified the call for justice, and your commitment to fighting cruelty is what drives us forward. Justice for Raygun extends beyond a single case – it is a stand against cruelty and a call to protect all animals from suffering and harm.”

