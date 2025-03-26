Tshwane youth march for their human rights

School learners from around the metro marched in the CBD on Tuesday with the sights and sounds during a Human Rights Day parade to commemorate over 30 years of democracy.

The march was organised by local NGO Kool 2B South African in conjunction with the Department of Sports, Arts, and Culture (DSAC), the Department of Basic Education (DBE), the Government Communication Information System (GCIS), Rand Water, African Bank, and several others including local football fan clubs and even Blue Bulls mascot, Bulletjie.

The learners gathered at Burgers Park on Lillian Ngoyi Street on March 25 and proceeded to march to the Ditsong National Museum of Cultural History on Bosman Street.

Along the way, the majorettes of Nellmapius Primary School delighted curious onlookers with their choreographed routines set to the beats of their young band.

Learners from Clapham, Soshanguve High and Rantailane Secondary School were close by proudly waving South African flags and raising trophies, certificates and medals won for various activities at their respective schools.

Upon arriving at the museum the learners were treated to performances and speeches by each school as well as the speakers from Rand Water, the DBE, UP and fan club chapter representatives.

The parade also saw the introduction of the Supercool Blue Crane mascot as a symbol for sports fans to always unite under the South African banner when playing against international opposition.

The Blue Crane was chosen because it is one of the least recognised national symbols. Whether you’re Sundowns, Pirates or Chiefs supporter, you’re South African first.

Kool 2B South African founder, Khaya “Kool” Seoketsa said that the event came from the need to instil national pride within the youth, hence the learners brought their awards and flags.

“One thing that we like particularly about our flag is its diversity, it’s a reflection of our society and there’s strength in that. That’s why we have schools from different regions in Tshwane and different football clubs to show we can and need to stand together. If we teach kids as young as they are about the importance of unity and diversity, we have a chance of taking South Africa forward,” Seoketsa said.

Irene “The Eye” Mashele, an educator at Nellmapius Primary, said the girls needed to be part of the parade because “knowing their history is crucial as more insight into the fight for the freedoms enjoyed today, could assist in tackling current-day issues”.

“It’s the bullying, we face bullying, we face teachers being challenged by learners and even in primary schools you can find kids coming to school with knives and guns in our area. In my school, all in all, we’re doing quite well but for the generation going forward, parents must play a more active role in their children’s lives. You typically find when youth have no or inadequate structure at home, it leads them down bad paths,” Mashele said.

Victor Hlungwani spoke on water scarcity in the country and the metro, emphasising the need to preserve water through the six ways of being water-wise:

– respecting it

– paying for water

– not wasting water

– not polluting in water

– taking action when water security is being compromised, and

– conserving water.

“South Africa is a water-scarce country, we don’t have enough water and we have to buy from Lesotho. Tshwane is an example of this with a well-recorded history of water challenges so we want the kids to be aware of its importance as they will have to live with it when we’re gone,” Hlungwani said.

Senior Education Specialist at the DBE North District, Thulethu Sikakane spoke about the different programmes and projects that the department runs in the metro. She encouraged learners to play an active role in solving community and school problems.

“We want them to understand that bullying other learners is a human rights violation. Most times when we think about human rights violations, we imagine them as a big and scary concept, however, it can be as small as stealing a pen.

We remember the past, but we can’t sit and only discuss it. We need to address the violations the children are facing now in the current South Africa,” Sikakane said.

Clapham Ladies’ soccer coach, Mpho Mathopo emphasised the need to use sport to assist township youth escape the social snares that surround childhood in an urban setting.

“When I arrived in Clapham about three years ago, there was no ladies’ soccer team, only boys, I decided that the school needed [it] and everyone thought I was crazy.”

Mathopo said the first year was rough and she thought of quitting.

“No player could kick or hold the ball and we’re losing games. I still wanted to continue and here I stand seeing awards for Player and Standout Goalkeeper of the Tournament, Gauteng Champions, Sports Team and Secondary School of the Year,” she said.

“It’s not because of me, it’s because of the ladies who are here,” Mathopo said.

Mathopo was referring to the girls’ soccer team’s achievement at the recent Iber Cup in December last year alongside other achievements in different competitions in 2024.

Soshanguve High learners performed spoken word pieces on the injustices the current generation faces in their daily lives, such as thousands of pit toilets still being used, discrimination within the LGBTQ+ community and social and economic disparities.

Nellmapius Primary girls recited the South African Constitution, and poetry from Mamelodian poet, Aubrey Motau. They dedicated a number to Boitumela Maketsing Mabusela, their former teacher who went missing last year.

Khaya Seoketsa said the parade will culminate in their Freedom Month commemorations in April where the stakeholders take their campaign to the Union Buildings.

