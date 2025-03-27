Child-headed households urged to register for support

The Tshwane metro has established a child-headed household database aimed at improving the lives of minors who have assumed adult responsibilities.

These responsibilities often include caring for younger siblings, household chores, and providing for basic needs.

MMC for Community and Social Development Services Palesa Modise explained that this database will ensure that the most vulnerable members of society receive basic services, regardless of their household structure.

“A child-headed household is a family structure in which children under the age of 18, often the eldest, take on responsibilities typically managed by adults,” she said.

Modise has since called upon residents, churches, and child-headed households around Tshwane to register on the system.

“This database was established to improve the lives of children managing their own households, who often face significant challenges such as limited access to education, health issues, psychosocial stress, and an inability to pay for municipal services due to their socioeconomic status,” she stated.

Modise emphasised that the importance of this initiative stems from the recognition in the Children’s Act of 2005, which addresses child-headed households and provides for their care and protection, including designating social workers and other support.

“Our primary focus as the city is to implement a range of initiatives specifically designed to assist vulnerable communities in an effort to eliminate poverty,” she added.

She noted that the metro is committed to providing immediate relief through essential resources, such as food and shelter, while also developing long-term strategies that empower individuals and families to achieve sustainable economic independence.

Residents in Centurion believe that the initiative represents a crucial advancement.

Rooihuiskraal resident Johanna van Staden said that this initiative is incredibly important because it acknowledges the hardships that these children face daily.

“These children are often left to fend for themselves, so providing them with the necessary support can help them lead a more stable life and focus on their education.”

She emphasised that it is important to ensure children have access to resources that allow them to thrive academically and socially.

“Without this support, we risk losing an entire generation to poverty and neglect.”

Cobus Venter, another resident, also acknowledged the challenges these young caretakers encounter.

“The responsibilities placed on these children are immense. They are put in situations that no child should have to face, managing not only their own lives but also those of their siblings.

These are the realities of many children in the country,” he added.

Venter said it’s crucial plans are put in place to ensure that this support will be ongoing and effective to truly make a difference.

“Community members that know of such situations in their neighbourhoods should rally around these children and provide mentorship and guidance so that they do not feel isolated in their struggles.”

Modise said to register, one must bring the following documents with to any of the metro offices:

– Identity document or birth certificate

– Death certificate of parents

– Birth certificates of children (siblings)

– Municipal account or other proof of address

– Proof of registration for foster care grant (if applicable)

She said that registration is at the following municipal offices with the assistance of social workers:

Region 1:

– Room BG12, Akasia Municipal Offices

– Room 15, Floor FL01, Admin Building, Ga-Rankuwa Municipal Offices, Zone 5

– Soshanguve Block KK Municipal Offices

Region 2:

– Hammanskraal Community Hall, Mandela Square

– Kudu Building, Sinoville

Region 3:

– Rooms E 18 & E21, Atteridgeville Mini-Munitoria

Region 4:

– Lyttelton Library, corner of Cantonments Road and Union Avenue (pink house)

Regions 5 and 6:

– Room C5, Mamelodi Mini-Munitoria

– Rayton Municipal Offices

Region 7:

– Room 1, 1st Floor, Info Forum Building, corner of Market and General Louis Botha Street, Bronkhorstspruit

