Power outages plague Region 3

Cable faults are said to have resulted in the five-day blackout affecting Queenswood and several other areas in Region 3.

Tshwane Mayor, Dr Nasiphi Moya says that during a briefing with the Region 3 team, the metro committed to addressing the issue, though delays are to be expected.

“The main driver of the prolonged power outage is 17 cable faults identified in the area, and so far, our teams have been able to resolve three of these cable faults, while 14 remain outstanding. The resolution of the three faults allowed our teams to bring back online about 50% of customers on Wednesday night. The restored areas are on the south side of Woodlands,” Moya said.

The alternating teams will continue to work throughout the week into the weekend as well to resolve the matter.

The mayor apologised to residents for the inconvenience and says that damage to the Blesbok Substation is at the root of the challenges the area faces. The Queenswood-based sub-station powers ward 84 residents and surrounding areas.

“We apologise to residents for the inconvenience caused by the prolonged power outage. The Queenswood area is supplied from the Blesbok Substation which was severely vandalised in 2024. Refurbishments to the Blesbok Substation are planned for the 2025/26 financial year to improve the overall stability of the electricity network,” Moya said.

Additionally, metro teams have identified five cable fault locations and work has started to restore supply to the remaining 50% of Queenswood.

The areas still outstanding include Clapham and Queens, Corner Meara, Dustan, Woodlands, Engel and Clapham High School.

