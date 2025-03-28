Snouted Cobra killed, dog injured while protecting owners in Centurion

In a dramatic incident in Mnandi, a snouted cobra died while trying to escape after biting a dog multiple times as it defended its owners.

The dog, Rubble, was rushed to the vet and received antivenom. Rubble is currently recovering, while the snake’s attempt to flee was ultimately fatal.

Centurion snake catcher Maggie Webster said they were called out on Tuesday afternoon for a snake in a house in Mnandi, Centurion.

“The snake went out while this person who was supposed to watch the snake opened the door for another person.

“That is all it takes for the snake to disappear. The next moment, I received a call from their neighbor, where I had previously caught a puffadder. The snake went into their yard, and the dog attacked the snake.”

Webster explained that this is how snakes defend themselves.

“They will bite, and it did bite the dog, 2/3 times. The snake died, the dog was at the vet, and received antivenom.

She said dogs will attack a snake because they want to protect their humans, but it does not always end well for dogs or snakes.

“That is why we always ask, please keep eyes on the snake; if you take five steps back, you are safe. The snake was inside the 1st house, and if they had watched it, I would have caught it and released it away from the houses.

“Ultimately, all the snouted cobra wanted to do was get away from people into a safe place.”

Meanwhile, Rubble’s owner, Chantelle Swartz, shared on Friday that the eight-year-old Rubble is recovering at home.

She said they rushed Rubble to the Valleyfarm Vet where they were waiting with antivenom.

“We are so grateful that they had antivenom amid the shortage. Rubble was immediately attended to and he was discharged this morning.”

Swartz said Rubble was bitten on the nose and ear.

She added that the community was a great support and help.

What should you do when you find a snake in your home?

Webster advised that should you find a snake in your home or garden and you are uncomfortable with it, get someone to watch it from a safe distance of 5 meters or more and contact a competent snake remover.

“Keep children and pets well out of the way. Always watch the snake, as this will help the remover easily locate it and make the removal process easier.”

Webster said snakes will be more active this time of the year after good rains.

“The habitat of snakes is getting less and less; people are building, and then they are invading the snake’s habitat, and then they don’t have anywhere to go.”

Webster had been catching snakes for five years.

Save these numbers:

Snake catcher Maggie Webster – 082 299 2822

Snake catcher Nico Engels, who lives in the north of Pretoria, is called out to catch snakes all over the city. Here are his numbers: 073 197 3852 and 071 677 2186.

