Teen killed in Centurion following alleged hit-and-run

An alleged hit-and-run accident at the intersection of Rooihuiskraal Road and Ruimte Road claimed the life of a 15-year-old teenage boy in Centurion on Saturday, March 29.

According to Tshwane Emergency Services, the pedestrian incident occurred on the evening of March 29, and the minor succumbed to his injuries, despite efforts by medical services to treat him on scene.

Other details surrounding the incident are limited at this stage.

Lindsay Mnguni, spokesperson for the Tshwane Emergency Services, said they responded to a pedestrian accident call at around 19:26.

“A fire engine was dispatched from Heuweloord Fire Station to the scene, and on arrival, firefighters found that a teenager (15) was hit by a car which allegedly didn’t stop following the accident,” Mnguni explained. “Upon arrival, private emergency medical service ambulances were on scene and treated the 15-year-old patient, but he sadly succumbed to the injuries,” he continued.

Mnguni said the scene was handed over to the South African Police Service for investigation.

Police have not yet responded to a request for comment.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!