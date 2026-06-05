Wilco Louw on the bench in URC semi-final against Glasgow Warriors

The brilliant form of the Bulls’ “find of the season”, tighthead prop Francois Klopper, has put coach Johan Ackermann in the position to select South Africa’s best tighthead, Wilco Louw, as the trump card on the bench for Saturday’s URC semi-final against Glasgow Warriors at Murrayfield in Edinburgh.

With 16 Springboks – eleven in the starting XV and a further five on the bench – Ackermann has opted for experience, physicality and composure as the Bulls look to maintain their perfect record at this stage of the competition.

The occasion is significant on an individual level as well as a collective one.

Captain Marcell Coetzee will earn his 100th Bulls cap, a remarkable milestone underlined by his leadership, having captained the side 76 times. Meanwhile, hooker Johan Grobbelaar is set to run out for his 150th match in blue, further cementing his status as one of the franchise’s most durable performers.

These landmarks add emotional weight to a side already built on cohesion and experience, particularly in the tight five where Gerhard Steenekamp, Grobbelaar and Francois Klopper anchor a physically imposing front row.

The team selection reinforces the Bulls’ traditional strengths: forward dominance, tactical control and attacking flair out wide.

The loose trio of Coetzee, Elrigh Louw and Cameron Hanekom provides a blend of breakdown authority, ball-carrying dynamism and defensive work rate. The inclusion of Springbok loose forward, Nizaam Carr, as the sixth forward on the bench probably indicates the Bulls’ strategy to neutralise one of the Scottish club’s strengths – the breakdown points.

The lock pairing of Ruan Vermaak and Ruan Nortje ensures lineout security and physical presence.

At halfback, Embrose Papier and Handré Pollard will control tempo and territory, with Pollard’s experience and game management central to navigating what is expected to be a high-pressure contest.

Out wide, the Bulls boast genuine strike power with Canan Moodie and Kurt-Lee Arendse, while Willie le Roux offers tactical intelligence and distribution from the back.

The bench maintains that intensity, with the likes of Marco van Staden, Wilco Louw and Nizaam Carr providing impact and versatility in what is likely to be a match decided in the closing stages.

Head coach Johan Ackermann acknowledged both the scale of the challenge and the opportunity it presents.



“It’s a great privilege to be in the URC semi-final. After a long season there are only four clubs left, and we are grateful to be one of those and to play the number one side. It shows the quality of their players and we have a lot of respect for what they’ve achieved. Added to that is the opportunity to play at an iconic venue like Murrayfield,” he remarked.

Ackermann believes Murrayfield and Loftus Versfeld are very similar stadiums and that they are particularly pleased with the fact that the match will be held in the Scottish capital. He pointed out that the Warriors’ home ground, Scotstoun Stadium, is a “very difficult” place to play and that the Bulls are looking forward to the match at Murrayfield, where the crowd will be much larger. Unlike Scotstoun Stadium, which has a synthetic surface, Murrayfield still has the traditional grass surface, which is preferred by South African players.

Glasgow are appearing in their third successive URC semi-final, underlining their consistency at the sharp end of the competition.



Bulls v Glasgow Warriors

1. Gerhard Steenekamp, 2. Johan Grobbelaar, 3. Francois Klopper, 4. Ruan Vermaak, 5. Ruan Nortje, 6. Marcell Coetzee (Capt.), 7. Elrigh Louw, 8. Cameron Hanekom, 9. Embrose Papier, 10. Handré Pollard, 11. Stravino Jacobs, 12. Harold Vorster, 13. Canan Moodie, 14. Kurt-Lee Arendse, 15. Willie le Roux.

Replacements: 16. Marco van Staden, 17. Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 18. Wilco Louw, 19. Cobus Wiese, 20. Jeandré Rudolph, 21. Zak Burger, 22. Stedman Gans, 23. Nizaam Carr.

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