Eleven children rescued in shelter raid; owner arrested for explosives

In a dramatic multi-agency operation, 11 children aged between 13 and 17 were rescued from an unregistered shelter in Schoemansville, Hartbeespoort, after law enforcement uncovered a range of serious violations, including illegal firearms, ammunition, and explosives.

The shelter’s owner, a 57-year-old man, was arrested on Monday and is facing charges related to the unlawful possession of weapons and explosives.

The children were taken to safety and are now in the care of the Department of Social Development for further protection and medical assessment.

According to Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation received information about an unregistered Non-Profit Organisation operating in Schoemansville.

“Allegedly, the shelter was registered in 2012 and deregistered by the DSD, following the entity’s failure to comply with regulations and requirements as set out by the department.

“The DSD also indicated that the same shelter was not registered as a Child and Youth Care Centre (CYCC) and therefore was in contravention of the Children’s Act and regulations of a registered CYCC.”

She said this prompted law enforcement to apply for a search and seizure warrant in terms of the Criminal Procedure Act (CPA) and Cyber Crimes Act, which was granted, resulting in the premises being visited.

“Upon the arrival of the law enforcement team, eleven (11) children aged between 13 and 17 were found, rescued and were taken to the district surgeon for medical assessment, then handed over to DSD.”

Mogale added that electronic equipment, computers, three unlicensed rifles, ammunition and explosives were seized for further investigation.

The suspect is appearing today, April 1, 2025, in the Brits Magistrates court on charges of illegal possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition as well as unlawful possession of explosives.

The multi-disciplinary operation was conducted by the members of the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation, Tactical Operations Management Section (TOMS), Digital Forensic Laboratory (DFL), Homeland Security, SAPS’ National Serial Electronic Crimes Investigation (SECI) of Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS), Local Criminal Records Centre (LCRC), FCS North West, K9 Haartebeespoort, Explosives unit, National Department of Social Development (DSD) and Investigative Psychology Section (IPS).

Also read: Is a nationwide strike planned for Friday to force Ramaphosa’s resignation?

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!