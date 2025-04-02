WATCH: 13 injured as police use stun grenades to control Loftus visitors

Police are investigating a case of public violence following the violent and chaotic altercation between visiting Espérance Sportive de Tunis supporters, and Mamelodi Sundowns supporters on April 1.

Police in Tshwane confirmed that 13 people were injured at Loftus Stadium after the clash.

The chaos erupted after the first leg of the CAF Champions League match between Mamelodi Sundowns and the North African giants Espérance after Sundowns secured a 1-0 victory.

Video footage circulating on social media, depicts supporters throwing objects into adjacent stands, where Sundowns fans were located after the game.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said it is reported that supporters started attacking other fans at the stadium.

“It is reported that 13 people were injured but refused medical treatment,” Nevhuhulwi said.

She said police had to use stun grenades to disperse the crowd.

“A case of public violence was registered and no one was arrested,” she concluded.

The only honorable thing to protect Mamelodi Sundowns players and supporters is for the second leg in Tunisia to be played behind closed doors with no supporters @CAFCLCC pic.twitter.com/9n5i9I1Aqr — Kindness (@BabonkeL) April 1, 2025

The motive behind the violence is yet to be determined, although it is speculated that the defeat may have been a contributor.

The extent of the damage caused to the stadium is unclear however barriers and gates were destroyed.

The Confederation of African Football had cautioned fans recently not to use laser lights or flares known as smoke bombs. But it seems the North African fans disobeyed the directives and threw flares at their counterparts, which ultimately sparked a fight with home fans.

The situation spiralled out of control as some fans climbed over barriers and fights broke out, prompting security to step in and intervene.

In a video circulating on social media a stadium announcer desperately begs fans to cease their brutal fighting.

The announcer is heard urging the crowd to restore peace. In a last-ditch effort, he even requested an Arabic announcer to intervene, hoping that a native language might calm the Tunisian fans, however, that fell on deaf ears.

In another video, fans escape by jumping over railings from one grandstand to the next.

Unfortunately, one Espérance fan gets stuck and hangs from the railing while trying to pull himself up. A fan wearing a yellow Sundowns shirt pulls him to safety. If he hadn’t, the man could have fallen hurting himself badly or even fatally given how far up from the ground he was.

Soccer Laduma reported that some Sundowns fans claimed that the Esperance fans were drunk and disrespectful towards Sundowns supporters way before the game started.

These people really tested the patience of Sundowns fans and in the end ofcos Sundowns fans retaliated, Every evidence shows they started this. pic.twitter.com/Khof0rTpMQ — Charlie (@Charlie_mavhaga) April 2, 2025

The Tunisian outfit issued a statement on their official Facebook account stating that three of their fans were taken to hospital.

“The Tunisian Sports Al-Taraji assures all the Al-Tarji fans, especially the families of loved ones who have migrated to South Africa, that all our supporters are fine and have returned to Johannesburg safe and sound. The club’s management has ensured to secure and provide the necessary transport to leave the stadium and take them to the train station,” read the statement.

The statement read the three fans taken to hospital were stable and receiving treatment.

“This and the Tunisian sportsman Al-Taraji confirm that they are preparing a complete file containing all the documents and supports that benefit our fans being exposed to violence in Pretoria Stadium and will send it to the African Football Confederation (sic).

The Tunisian sportsman Al-Taraji ensures to take all the necessary measures to defend the rights of our supporters with all the documents that confirm the organisational breaches that took place throughout the match stadium, which violate what was agreed upon during the previous technical meeting where during the second half, the isolated stadium was opened (sic).”

🔴 Not a good sight at the end of the #CAFCL clash at the Loftus Stadium between Mamelodi Sundowns and Espérance Sportive de Tunis!! Over to you @CAF_Online pic.twitter.com/ab3z4Bl3c6 — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) April 1, 2025

Espérance host Sundowns in the second leg in Tunisia on Tuesday, April 8 but the Tshwane giants could potentially face a CAF fine for insufficient security at the stadium to control the situation before it escalated.

CAF and the South African Football Association had yet to issue statements at the time of publication.

A heroic Mamelodi Sundowns fan saved the life of an Esperance fan during a violent clash between the supporters of Mamelodi Sundowns and Espérance last night at Loftus Stadium.#TotalEnergiesCAFCL pic.twitter.com/7tNLHPrfrp — MDN NEWS (@MDNnewss) April 2, 2025

Here is the video of the Esperance fans breaking the separation fence TOWARDS SUNDOWNS FANS😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Zecf8RrmpF — Charlie (@Charlie_mavhaga) April 1, 2025

