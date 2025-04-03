National Shutdown: Here are the streets affected on Friday

The Tshwane Metro Police Department confirmed on Thursday that several streets would be affected on Friday due to a National Shutdown march.

The “Defend South Africa” movement has organised a march from the Old Putco Depot (Marabastad) to the Union Buildings in Pretoria on that Friday, starting at 10:00 AM.

Motorists are advised to avoid the following streets:

– Struben Street

– Cowie Street

– Kgosi Mampuru Street

– Bosman Street

– Sophie de Bruyn Street

– Paul Kruger Street

– Thabo Sehume Street

– Lillian Ngoyi Street

– Du Toit Street

– Nelson Mandela Drive

– Madiba Street

– Hamilton Street

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes such as:

– Eskia Mphahlele Drive

– Nana Sita Street

– Francis Baard Street

– WF Nkomo Street

– Bloed Street

The Tshwane Metro Police and South African Police Service officers will be deployed to monitor the march and affected streets.

TMPD said from the gathering point, they will join Struben Street and proceed until they turn right onto Nelson Mandela Drive, turn left at Stanza Bopape Street and proceed straight until they reach the Union Buildings,” read the statement.

The marchers are expected to disperse from the Union Buildings at 13:30.

The circulated message from the “Defend South Africa” movement contains several threats, including the claim that key figures are holding secret meetings to push for an interim president, with names like Malema, Mbheki, and Motsepe reportedly available for the role.

The message warns that any actions contrary to the “people will govern” policy will not be tolerated, with severe consequences if demands are not met.

It threatens widespread unrest, including disruptions at airports, ports, transport services, and even violence towards non-complying taxis, with claims that they are controlled by the so-called “Stellenbosch mafia.”

If these demands are not adhered to, the message states that the country could face total destruction, with further escalation planned for April 7 if the April 4th actions do not yield satisfactory results.

The petition associated with this event cites concerns over alleged corruption and governance issues during President Ramaphosa’s tenure.​Change.org

The petition highlights several key issues, including unresolved concerns about the CR-17 campaign funds and the findings of the Section 89 Independent Panel, which have raised serious allegations of corruption and eroded public trust in the presidency.

Additionally, the government’s handling of foreign nationals, particularly the continued operation of spaza shops selling unsafe products and the easing of visa requirements for Nigerian nationals amidst rising issues like drug trafficking and human trafficking, has been implemented without public consultation.

The petition also points to the persistent economic recession, record-high unemployment rates, and the failure of the administration to demonstrate effective solutions to these crises.

Furthermore, the rising levels of crime, including violent attacks and gender-based violence, have exposed the government’s inability to implement effective safety measures, leaving citizens vulnerable and unprotected.

“Given these reasons, we believe that President Cyril Ramaphosa should have become a president in the first place.

“He is a deeply compromised person who will only lead our country to further decline, suffering, and instability. We demand his immediate resignation and call for new leadership to restore hope, economic stability, and effective governance.”

Earlier this week, the organiser said they are expecting more than 500 people to arrive on Friday.

The EFF and the National Taxi Alliance (NTA) confirmed on Tuesday that they did not know about the march.

Also read: Tshwane scoops award at SALGA competition

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!