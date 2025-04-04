Have you seen this missing Pretoria teenager?

A Pretoria teenager has been missing since Thursday, leaving her parents desperately pleading for help in finding her.

With no contact or sightings since Zante van Vollenstee (13) left home, authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.

According to the Crime Survival Foundation, Zante was last seen on Thursday at her house in Pretoria North wearing blue jeans, a black shirt, white takkies and a cream colour jacket with a puff hoody.

“Zante and her two brothers, aged 11 and 8, were home with their grandparents on Thursday. She told her grandparents that she was going to sleep over at someone’s place for the weekend and that her parents were aware of this.”

She left with an adult man and a young son. When her parents returned home from work, they immediately searched for her.

The organisation added that this is the first time that Zante has done something like this.

Do you have more information? Please get in touch with the Crime Survival Foundation on 0789831879 or 0681695786.

What should you do when you have a missing loved one?

When a person goes missing, it is of the utmost importance for the SAPS to fulfill our mandate to serve and protect the citizens of South Africa. It is essential to take steps and start the investigation into a missing person’s case immediately. You can assist the SAPS when reporting a missing person by following these steps:

Report a missing person at your nearest police station immediately.

Produce a recent photograph of the missing person, if possible.

Give a complete description of the missing person’s last whereabouts, clothes that they were wearing, as well as any information that can assist the investigating officer.

Complete and sign a SAPS 55(A) form. This form safeguards the SAPS from hoax reports and indemnifies the SAPS to distribute the photograph and information of the missing person.

Obtain the investigating officer’s contact details, and send any additional information that might become available.

If a missing person is found or returns voluntarily, inform the investigating officer immediately. A SAPS 92 form must be completed to inform the Bureau of Missing Persons that the missing person’s report can be removed from the circulation system.

