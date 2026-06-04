Winter wonderland: Heavy snowfall blankets parts of SA

Snow has transformed parts of South Africa into a winter wonderland as a powerful weather system sweeps across the country, bringing freezing temperatures, heavy rain, strong winds and disruptive snowfall.

Pretoria residents will feel the chill too, although snow is not expected in the capital. The city can expect cloudy conditions with possible afternoon showers on Thursday, with temperatures dropping sharply to about 4°C overnight. Friday and Saturday are expected to be sunny but cold, with early-morning lows of around 3°C.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned that a cut-off low-pressure system is expected to bring cold, wet and windy conditions to large parts of the country, with snowfall expected across sections of the Western Cape, Northern Cape, Eastern Cape, the Drakensberg and Lesotho.

Reports of snow have already emerged from several high-lying areas, while weather forecasters predict that some mountainous regions could receive more than 10cm of snow. The heaviest snowfall is expected over parts of the southern Drakensberg and Lesotho, where accumulations of up to 30cm remain possible.

Look at these photos:

The iconic Rhino Horn this morning. Photo by Paul Flanagan/Facebook/Southern Drakensberg

Photos take today at AfriSki in Lesotho. Photo: Facebook/StormReport

Photos take today at AfriSki in Lesotho. Photo: Facebook/StormReport

Photos take today at AfriSki in Lesotho. Photo: Facebook/StormReport

The severe weather has prompted multiple warnings from SAWS, including alerts for disruptive snowfall, flooding, damaging winds and dangerous sea conditions. Authorities have urged residents and motorists to exercise caution, particularly when travelling through mountain passes and flood-prone areas.

Snow lovers are expected to flock to popular viewing destinations in the Drakensberg, Lesotho and parts of the Western Cape over the coming days. KwaZulu-Natal residents may also be treated to a winter spectacle, with reports of light snowfall already emerging from some parts of the province.

The weather system comes almost exactly a year after the devastating June 2025 cold front, which brought snow, torrential rain and widespread flooding to parts of South Africa and Lesotho. While this week’s system is expected to create its own challenges, many South Africans are embracing the opportunity to experience a rare winter wonderland.

Motorists are urged to check road conditions before travelling and to remain alert for possible road closures, reduced visibility and icy conditions in affected areas.

Photo taken this morning in the Matroosberg Reserve. Photo: Facebook/Matroosberg Reserve

Also read: No arrests yet after farmer (69) shot dead in front of wife and brother

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel