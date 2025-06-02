16 drunk drivers arrested during weekend operation

The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) arrested 16 drunk drivers during the weekend Drunk Driving Operation in Sunnyside on the evening of May 31.

The operation formed part of the department’s ongoing efforts to promote road safety and ensure safe drivers across the city.

The aim was to remove unfit drivers from the roads and reduce the risk of accidents caused by intoxicated driving.

As part of the enforcement:

– 16 motorists were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or intoxicating substances.

– 10 AARTO 1 infringement notices were issued for road traffic contraventions.

The TMPD said it remains committed to upholding traffic laws and ensuring that all road users can travel safely.

Motorists are reminded of the dangers of intoxicated driving and are urged to make responsible choices behind the wheel.

“The safety of our community is a top priority. These operations will continue throughout the city to ensure compliance with traffic regulations and to promote responsible driving behaviour,” said spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba.

On May 31, TMPD officers also conducted a co-ordinated public transport operation at the intersection of R55 and Drakensburg Road in Olievenhoutbosch.

The operation took place in conjunction with officers from the Taxi Unit Task Team and Tactical Response Team, and as a result, 18 public transport vehicles were impounded for operating without the necessary documentation.

