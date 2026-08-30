Young poet dreams of his own anthology

Words are already opening doors for Grade 11 learner Mattheus Jacobus du Plessis, but the 17-year-old from Hoërskool Zwartkop in Centurion is dreaming of seeing his work in print.

His ambition is to one day publish an official collection of his own, bringing together the poems and stories that have grown from his love of writing.

That dream moved a step closer this year when 10 of his poems were selected for publication in INK Spraak 7, following his previous publications last year.

For Mattheus, however, writing has never been about chasing recognition.

“I never do something to receive recognition. But hearing that my poems were being published feels incredible,” he said.

“I owe much of my success as a published poet to my language teachers. Through the lessons they taught me and the conversations that expanded my vocabulary, they helped me understand the different ways language can be used.”

Poetry eventually became his favourite form of writing because it allows him to search for the right words to express emotions and experiences.

Much of his inspiration comes from the struggles and brokenness he sees among young people, as well as his experience of growing up.

“Writers emerge because they sense that the world doesn’t simply listen to a voice but rather to a fully sketched-out story.”

Mattheus describes his writing style as mature while remaining accessible to young readers.

“Writing became an extension of my heart. It became a safe space that allows for error and the opportunity to try again.”

His passion for writing has also extended beyond his own work. Towards the end of 2025, Mattheus founded Inkbende, a learner-run writing club at his school, after the school newspaper became digital.

The club is open to learners from all grades and aims to give young writers a space to develop their skills and learn from one another.

Mattheus said he wanted to create a space where learners could develop their talents rather than allow their writing abilities to go unnoticed.

Looking ahead, he hopes that when readers eventually encounter his work, they will connect with his personality and appreciate what he achieved at a young age.

Although writing will remain an important part of his life, Mattheus admits that his adventurous nature means he does not necessarily see himself pursuing writing as his only career.

However, whatever path he eventually chooses, he expects words to remain part of it.

His mother, Mariska, has played an important role in supporting his dream.

She hopes her son will continue writing regardless of whether it ever becomes a career or earns him an income.

“I’d like his talent to take him somewhere that surprises us both.”