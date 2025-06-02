Good news: Relief as Mapleton pumping resumes

Water supply is slowly returning to parts of Pretoria after officials confirmed the completion of the B16 infrastructure project and the resumption of pumping operations at the Mapleton booster station.

While relief is in sight for residents affected by a four-day outage, authorities have cautioned that the system requires time to stabilise, and full restoration will occur in phases.

Rand Water announced on Monday morning that the has been completed and that pumping at Mapleton has commenced.

“Water supply is not restored immediately following the completion of maintenance as the system needs to build capacity.”

It furthermore said low-lying areas recover first, while high-lying areas generally take longer.

“Recovery is influenced by demand, so we urge residents whose water supply has been restored to use water sparingly as supply resumes.

“Thank you for your patience and cooperation as the system recovers.”

A water outage lasting over four days affected large parts of the city due to planned maintenance on the city’s water infrastructure. Residents had been advised to store water and take necessary precautions ahead of time.

From 29 May to 2 June 2025, numerous areas across Pretoria were left without water. The Tshwane Metro had urged residents to prepare in advance for the disruption.

According to the Tshwane Metro, Rand Water carried out maintenance work on its Mapleton and Palmiet systems, which supply water to Tshwane.

The major maintenance work took four and a half days to complete, running from Thursday, May 29, to June 2, 2025.

According to the statement, the water utility had forewarned Tshwane that there would be no pumping from its system for the duration of the work.

