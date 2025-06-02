Police warn of con artists exploiting SAPS identity to scam public

Scammers are using fake SAPS details to trick the public into sharing personal information.

Police are warning members of the public of a scam involving fraudulent letters and phone calls that falsely appear to originate from the SAPS.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk, the scammers often distribute fake documents on social media apps.

“These fake letters, often distributed via WhatsApp, bear the SAPS logo and contain the names, contact details of senior SAPS officers, and the addresses of legitimate SAPS offices.”

She said that in some instances, the scammers also use the names of police stations that do not exist.

“The scammers use this information to deceive recipients into sharing personal details under false pretences,” she said.

She said the scammers tailor the content of the letters according to the victim’s location, with changes made to names, addresses, and contact persons to make the communication appear authentic.

“Also, these WhatsApp messages are preceded by phone calls from individuals posing as police officials, who falsely claim that criminal cases have been opened against the victim,” she added.

She stated that these so-called “police officers” coerce victims into paying a certain amount to make their supposed cases “disappear”.

“Anyone who has received or responded to these fraudulent messages or phone calls is urged to report the matter and open a case at their nearest police station.”

She further warned that “the SAPS do not communicate with the public via WhatsApp or video calls”.

SAPS urges all members to remain vigilant at all times.

Follow these tips:

– Don’t respond to these fraudulent messages or phone calls.

– Don’t provide or confirm any personal information such as ID numbers, addresses, or banking details.

– Don’t pay these “scammers” any money.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!