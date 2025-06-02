Protect your child against diseases with immunisation, says health department

Residents are urged by the Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) to immunise their children as Tshwane records a 76.6% immunisation rate.

The stat comes after the recent data from the department, which shows that 213 389 children under the age of one year were fully vaccinated during the 2024/25 financial year.

This translates to 82.3% coverage, which falls short of the provincial target of 90%.

Similarly, only 78.4% of children received their second dose of the Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccine, well below the 92% target.

As mentioned, Tshwane’s rate stands at 76.6%, the Sedibeng District recorded a 98% full immunisation under one year, and 96.1% MR second dose coverage.

Provincial Health MEC, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, said that protecting children from preventable diseases is part of upholding their right to health.

“Failing to complete a child’s immunisation schedule is not just a medical oversight; it is a silent threat to their well-being and a subtle form of neglect. We must all recommit to protecting the rights of our children by ensuring they receive every scheduled vaccine on time because a healthy child is a protected child,” Nkomo-Ralehoko said.

Immunisation is an intervention that protects children against life-threatening infectious diseases such as measles, rubella, polio, and hepatitis B.

The GDoH said immunisation services are freely available at all public health facilities in Gauteng, but not enough children are completing their vaccination schedules, putting them at risk.

The department has also identified poor adherence to follow-up appointments as one of the contributing factors to underperformance in certain districts.

Parents and caregivers are encouraged to visit their nearest clinic or mobile outreach point to check their child’s immunisation status and catch up on any missed vaccines.

