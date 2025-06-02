Youth call for tobacco-free society

Pretoria youth have called for an end to the widespread use of vapes and hookah among their peers.

The call was made in the spirit of World No Tobacco Day (WNTD) recognised globally on May 31.

Tobacco control advocate and activist, Lesego Mateme (27) said: “Peer pressure and the assumption that nicotine products are less harmful than traditional cigarettes are the reason why youth have fallen into the trap”.

Mateme is part of the South African Tobacco-Free Youth Forum (SATFYF), based in Centurion.

He said the rates of young people using nicotine products have significantly increased, with hookah pipes (also known as hubbly-bubbly) and e-cigarettes contributing to this spike.

“Interestingly, fewer and fewer young people use traditional cigarettes. However, hookah pipes and e-cigarettes have been gaining popularity among young people and adolescents.”

He said young people need to understand that vapes and hookahs are intentionally designed to appear appealing and smell pleasant, so they can trap them into tobacco addiction.

“The reason why there are so many flavours and designs is that people who make these things have been studying what young people like. “From that, they designed a product that will ultimately cause them health problems or even death, then marketed it to them through their favourite influencers,” he said.

Mateme said the most common use of nicotine products is among young people in their senior high school years and tertiary study, who often say they use these products to cope with academic stress.

He advised young people that there are healthier ways to cope with stress, such as physical activity and creative outlets, such as journaling and writing.

He added that SATFYF advocates for the Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill, which is currently in parliament and undergoing public hearings.

“This bill will protect young people from tobacco and nicotine product exposure through measures such as introducing 100% smoke-free spaces, banning all advertisements at points of sale, as well as the regulation of e-cigarettes, which are currently not regulated.”

He said parents and community members should also play their part and limit exposing children to tobacco products.

“Smoking in front of your children or sending them to buy these products for you at the store should stop because it normalises these products.”

He mentioned that this behaviour initiates a cycle of addiction.

“When young people frequently see these products, their curiosity often leads to experimentation. Before they know it, they find themselves addicted.”

Lesley Ragolane (23) from Pretoria West believes that creating a future unburdened by addiction and diseases begins with eliminating what is deemed as not being a threat.

“We want to live in communities where health and well-being are prioritised. We have witnessed the devastating consequences of tobacco products on older generations, and we’re not willing to inherit that burden.”

Amanda Mahlangu (20) from Mamelodi shared her experience of smoking hookah.

She said peer pressure and wanting to feel belonging put her in the hospital due to not being able to breathe properly.

“I used to smoke hubbly almost every day with my friends. If you didn’t want to be part of our smoking sessions, we would deem you boring and we would cut you off our friend group.”

She encouraged her peers to always be themselves and not fall for traps in the name of “belonging”.

“Peer pressure will always be there, you need to be able to choose right from wrong, and not care what people will say or think about you because it is your life that gets put at risk, not theirs.”

