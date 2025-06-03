Collect your SASSA older person’s grant today

SASSA has confirmed that Pretoria grant recipients can collect their payments from today, with June payout dates now officially announced.

Below are the payment dates for Older Person’s, Disability, and Children’s grants in June:

Older Person’s Grant 3 June 2025

Disability Grant 4 June 2025

Children’s Grant 5 June 2025

All social grants, barring the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant, increased in April this year.

During his presentation of the 2025 Budget Speech in Parliament earlier this year, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana reported that the number of individuals receiving social grants—excluding recipients of the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant—was projected to grow to roughly 19 million in the 2025/26 financial year, and to approximately 19.3 million by 2027/28. This increase is attributed to a rising elderly population.

For the 2025/26 period, Godongwana confirmed that social grants were allocated a total of about R284.7 billion.

“As outlined by the President during the State of the Nation Address, the SRD grant is intended to serve as a foundation for developing a long-term income support mechanism for unemployed individuals.

“The future direction and structure of the SRD grant will be shaped by the findings of the ongoing review of active labour market policies, which is scheduled for completion by September 2025.

“In reality, South Africa has one of the most extensive social protection systems among developing nations. This demonstrates our dedication to reducing poverty and inequality, while maintaining responsible fiscal management,” he said.

The following grant increases came into effect in April:

Old age grant: increased from R2,185 to R2,315

War veterans grant: increased from R2,205 to R2,335

Disability grant: increased from R2,185 to R2,315

Foster care grant: increased from R1,180 to R1,250

Care dependency grant: increased from R2,185 to R2,315

Child support grant: increased from R530 to R560

Grant-in-aid: increased from R530 to R560

According to the National Treasury’s Budget Review, an additional R8.2 billion was allocated to social grants over the medium term to help offset the rising cost of living.

“A total of R35.2 billion was set aside to continue the SRD grant at its current rate of R370 per month per recipient, inclusive of administrative expenses,” the department stated.

