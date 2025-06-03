Dates for online admissions for grades 1, 8 learners announced

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has announced that the 2026 online admissions process for Grade 1 and Grade 8 learners will run from July 24 until August 29.

According to the department, placement offers will be issued to parents via SMS from October 16. Further information about the placement process will be communicated as the placement period approaches,

MEC for Education in Gauteng, Matome Chiloane, said the online system has helped streamline the application process since its inception and enables parents to submit applications from the comfort of their homes.

Chiloane urged parents to use the system responsibly and to make informed choices when applying.

He advised parents to take advantage of the system that allows them to identify schools within the feeder zones covering their home address.

“Selecting schools within the correct feeder zones improves the chances of securing placement closer to home and helps reduce daily travel distances for learners,” he explained.

He said to improve the likelihood of placement, parents are required to apply to at least three schools and may apply to a maximum of five.

“GDE warns that applying to only one or two schools may result in missed opportunities, especially if those schools reach capacity before the application is processed. It is also important to note that the system does not permit more than one application per learner to the same school.”

Chiloane said all necessary documents must be submitted or uploaded within seven days of the application.

“These documents must be certified and valid. The department has issued a strong warning against submitting fraudulent documents, including false proof of address. Any attempt to do so will result in the learner not being placed.”

Due to a high number of fraudulent address documents submitted in previous years, some schools have implemented stricter verification measures, including conducting home visits to confirm the accuracy of provided addresses.

He said the GDE supports these efforts to ensure the integrity and fairness of the admissions process.

According to Chiloane, the placement process will continue until every learner has been successfully placed in a school.

“In response to overcrowding at schools in high-pressure areas, the department is expanding school capacity through initiatives such as the Self-Build classroom programme and the deployment of mobile classrooms. These efforts are aimed at ensuring that all applicants are accommodated despite high demand in certain regions.”

He said the department remains committed to a fair, transparent, and efficient admissions process that serves the needs of all learners and their families. Parents are encouraged to follow all guidelines closely and to apply within the specified timeframe to ensure the best possible outcome for their children.

Parents must submit certified copies of one type of identification document and all of the other documents listed below:

– SA Parent ID or Passport and Child’s Birth Certificate or Passport or Refugee Permit or Asylum Seeker Permit or Permanent Residence Permit or Study Permit

– Proof of Home Address

– Proof of Work Address

– Latest Grade 7 School Report (Grade 8 applicants only); and

– Clinic Card/Immunisation Report (Grade 1 applicants only).

