Warning: Six armed and dangerous CIT robbers at large in Pretoria

A manhunt is underway in Pretoria after six heavily armed suspects escaped following a violent cash-in-transit robbery.

Police are urging the public to remain alert as officers intensify efforts to track down the dangerous fugitives, who are considered extremely armed and volatile.

According to police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo police arrested five suspects, aged between 35 and 50, soon after they allegedly committed a cash-in-transit robbery in Ekangala, Tshwane on Wednesday.

“Police recovered one of the getaway cars and more than one hundred rounds of ammunition. Police are on the lookout for more than six other suspects.”

He said it is reported that the suspects used a BMW to ramp the cash-in-transit van.

“The suspects then bombed the van and took undisclosed amount of cash before speeding off in different cars. The police from Gauteng Highway Patrol responded swiftly and spotted two of the getaway cars, a silver Mercedes Benz and Silver Mazda CX3.”

Masondo said a high speed chase ensued.

“While on the N12 Highway, the suspects started shooting at the police and police returned fire. One of the getaway cars was chased until the driver lost control and the suspects jumped out of the car and ran into the mielie field while shooting at the police.”

Furthermore, police were joined by private security officers, and the search continued until five suspects were arrested.

“Inside the getaway car, police found scores of ammunition.”

He said preliminary investigation revealed that these suspects are out on bail after committing cash-in-transit robberies in Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo Provinces.

“The search is underway for the suspects who escaped. Those who were arrested are expected to appear before the Margistrate Court on Monday facing charges that include cash-in-transit robbery, attempted murder and possession of ammunition. More arrests might be added, pending the investigation.”

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

