Phony Mamelodi medical practitioner arrested while examining patient

A 41-year-old man was arrested for misrepresenting himself as a registered medical practitioner at Tshwane Regional Mall in Mamelodi.

The suspect was arrested during a routine inspection conducted by an inspector from the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) at Tshwane Regional Mall.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Daphney Maila said the suspect was caught while examining a woman.

“He was not registered with the Health Professions Council of South Africa and was therefore not authorised to perform any medical procedures,” said Maila.

He has been charged for contravening the Health Professions Act which makes it an offence to practice as a medical practitioner without being registered with the HPCSA.

HPCSA spokesperson Priscilla Sekhonyana said the Inspectorate Office of the health council remains steadfast in its mandate to protect the public by combating illegal practices within the healthcare sector.

Sekhonyana said through rigorous regulatory oversight and enforcement, the HPCSA identifies and takes action against unregistered individuals who provide clinical services without the requisite registration, qualifications or authority to practise.

“The inspectorate, conducting a routine inspection at a practice located at Ali’s Service Station on Tsamaya Road in Mamelodi, discovered that a Congolese national had been misrepresenting himself as a registered practitioner and an authorised locum for Dr Nyange.”

The practice is registered under Dr Mushitu Nyange, who has been a registered practitioner since June 1.

The suspect was subsequently arrested and detained at Mamelodi SAPS.

“Dr Nyange will be reported to the Professional Board for Medical and Dental for [appointing] the apprehended individual as a locum despite the person not being registered with the HPCSA,” said Sekhonyana.

She added that this conduct constitutes a serious breach of the Health Professions Act and contravenes the ethical and professional obligations applicable to registered practitioners.

The HPCSA reiterated that practitioner registration is a legal requirement aimed at protecting the public by ensuring healthcare services are rendered by qualified professionals.

Sekhonyana said the Inspectorate Office will continue working with law enforcement and healthcare institutions to act against unlawful practice and misrepresentation of professional qualifications.

Maila added that the police and the council are warning members of the public to only seek medical services from registered and qualified health professionals.

Before consulting any doctor, nurse, or health practitioner, members of the community are urged to search and verify the practitioner’s HPCSA registration number on the official website or by contacting HPCSA directly.

Reporting unlicensed medical practitioners helps protect the community and prevents harm to patients.

The station commander, Brigadier Kelvin Solomons, welcomed the arrest and urged anyone with information regarding illegal medical practices to contact Mamelodi SAPS on 012 479 1030 or their nearest police station.

The suspect briefly appeared at the Mamelodi Magistrate’s Court facing charges of illegal medical practitioner. The case was remanded to June 10.

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