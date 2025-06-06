Soshanguve residents unite to clean area and spread awareness on cleanliness

In celebration of World Environment Day on June 5, a growing movement to keep Soshanguve clean set the tone for the day, as residents came together to restore cleanliness and pride in the area.

The launch of the campaign, divided into two programmes, unfolded outside Botshilu private hospital, which saw residents coming out in their numbers to help clean up the Mabopane station and raise environmental awareness at Dithabeng Primary School.

It brought together multiple stakeholders, including the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD), Rietgat SAPS, Soshanguve SAPS, and local NPOs.

Initiated by the founder and CEO of Botshilu Private Hospital, Dr Jacky Rampedi, the campaign was inspired by his daily living experiences as a local and healthcare professional based in Soshanguve.

According to him, the experiences of different patients who are ill and those admitted to the hospital reveal that, for some, the source of their illnesses is poor cleanliness.

“I mean, you have heard of cholera and many other diseases affecting patients just because the places they dwell in are not clean,” he said.

Rampedi emphasised that the hospital took the lead to not only set an example but to instil a culture of cleanliness in the community.

“I thought what we could do is to set up an example to show people that as the hospital, we believe in cleanliness, hence we have organised the cleaning campaign.”

He added that changing the mindsets of the kids by influencing their parents to teach them about cleanliness can impact the immediate community, which will allow for the campaign to grow country-wide.

The ward 29 councillor Moses Thabo Mathibedi said the campaign was sparked by the illegal dumping across the area.

“This programme was inspired by a lot of illegal dumpings that we get in our township. Initially, it was started by the CEO of Botshilo Private Hospital. He invited us and made us aware of the uncleanliness of our area, and we engaged other stakeholders. We invited everybody who is involved, including hawkers, taxi associations and other community members, to come and join us in keeping our community clean,” Mathibedi said.

He said the campaign is focused on cleanliness and raising awareness.

“We have also visited the school to teach learners about hygiene, keeping their school and homes clean,” said Mathibedi.

He said going forward, they are planning on making the initiative a quarterly programme to maintain the cleanliness within the area and other nearby areas.

One of the participants, Nokuthuka Sibiya, who is a local resident, shared her personal experience regarding the programme.

“I joined this programme to learn about the importance of keeping my area clean. I really enjoyed it as it was fun and fruitful because I also managed to socialise and ask people about job opportunities,” she said.

Sibiya said that a lot of positivity could come out of it when the community is united.

