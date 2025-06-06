Children’s rights and how to spot abuse

As National Child Protection Week drew to a close on June 5, parents are urged to educate their children about their rights.

National Child Protection Week is commemorated from May 29 to June 5.

This year’s theme was “Working together in ending violence against children”.

The week serves to raise awareness of the rights of children as articulated in the Constitution and the Children’s Act (Act No. 38 of 2005).

Under the act, each South African child is entitled to:

– A name and nationality.

– Family care or appropriate alternative care.

– Basic nutrition, shelter, healthcare and social services.

– Protection from neglect, maltreatment and abuse.

– Protection from exploitative labour services, including work or services that are inappropriate.

– Protection from being used in armed conflict and protection during times of armed conflict.

Tshwane District Health Social Worker Agnes Mathebula says there are various signs of physical and emotional abuse that parents can look out for should they occur.

“We identify signs of abuse either physically or through looking at the behaviour of the child. Physically, you’ll see things like bruises, fractures, cigarette burns and things like that, those aren’t too difficult to identify. But the emotional abuse can be difficult to spot,” Mathebula says.

Behavioural indicators may include fear of parents, alterations in behaviour, withdrawn or aggressive tendencies or academic difficulties.

The Department of Social Development has a pilot 24-hour call centre dedicated to providing support and counselling to victims of gender-based violence:

The toll-free number to call is 0800 428 428 (0800 GBV GBV) to speak to a social worker for assistance and counselling.

Callers can also request a social worker from the Command Centre to contact them by dialling *120*7867# (free) from any cellphone.

You can also get help at:

Childline South Africa: 116

Child Welfare South Africa: 0861 4 CHILD (24453), 011 452-4110 or e-mail: info@childwelfaresa.org.za.

