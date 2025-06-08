Don’t leave pets or animals out in the cold

As snow blankets parts of South Africa and a powerful cold front tightens its grip, animal welfare organisations are sounding the alarm.

With temperatures plunging below freezing in several provinces, pet owners and farmers are being urged to act swiftly. The message is clear: if you’re cold, they are too.

Bring all animals — from pets to livestock — indoors or provide them with warm, dry shelter as conditions worsen and the risk of hypothermia, frostbite, and death rises with each icy night.

Snowfall has already been confirmed in high-lying areas such as the Cederberg, Swartberg, Nuweveld, and Roggeveld mountains.

More than 50cm of snow could accumulate in places like Lesotho’s Afri Ski and the southern Drakensberg mountains by Monday.

Frost, icy roads, and strong winds will affect large parts of the country through midweek, making travel hazardous and increasing the risk for exposed animals.

The SPCA reminds all animal owners that pets and livestock are just as vulnerable to cold weather as humans.

With the extreme conditions expected, the SPCA recommends the following steps to ensure animals stay warm, healthy, and safe:

Bring Pets Indoors: If possible, allow your pets to stay inside the home, especially overnight when temperatures drop the most.

Use Warm Clothing: Consider putting a jersey or pet coat on animals that tolerate it to help retain body heat.

Provide Warm, Dry Shelter: For animals that must stay outside, make sure they have access to a dry, draft-free enclosure. The shelter should be just large enough to hold in their body heat but spacious enough to allow them to sit or lie down comfortably.

Elevate Flooring: Raise the floor of the shelter a few inches off the ground using pallets or mats to prevent cold and dampness from seeping in.

Add Bedding and Blankets: Provide clean, dry bedding with extra blankets or straw to insulate against the cold.

Protect Livestock: Move livestock to sheltered areas shielded from wind and rain. Ensure they have unfrozen drinking water available at all times.

Use Heaters With Caution: If you use heaters in animal shelters, make sure they cannot burn animals or cause fires.

Watch for Signs of Hypothermia: Symptoms include shivering, lethargy, whining, anxiety, and seeking warmth. If you notice any signs, get your animal inside immediately and consult a veterinarian.

The cold spell is expected to last through midweek, with conditions worsening in some mountainous and high-lying regions.

The South African Weather Service has also issued warnings for damaging winds along the southwestern coast and icy roads in interior districts.

Pet owners and farmers should monitor weather updates closely, prepare shelters in advance, and prioritize animal safety during this severe cold weather event.

