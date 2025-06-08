Young pilot killed in Lanseria aircraft accident

A 24-year-old pilot was killed and her passenger seriously injured when their aircraft crashed in Lanseria.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone, the Cessna aircraft with two occupants, a man and a woman, crashed near Hartbeespoort at approximately 10:15 on Thursday.

The young Mickyla Steyn (24) was declared dead on the scene while her passenger was seriously injured and airlifted to a hospital.

“Police are investigating a culpable homicide case. Investigation into the matter, including by Civil Aviation Authority, is underway.”

Meanwhile, the Accident and Incident Investigations Division (AIID) confirms the accident that involved a Cessna 210 with registration ZS-MZJ.

It said the accident happened in Lanseria, Gauteng Province, on Thursday at approximately 10:00 local time.

“The aircraft departed from Lanseria International Airport (FALA) before crashing moments after takeoff, within the perimeter of the Rhino and Lion Nature Reserve.”

It furthermore said there were two on board the aircraft (pilot and passenger), with the pilot fatally injured. The passenger was seriously injured and airlifted to a hospital.

“AIID has dispatched investigators to the site. A preliminary report will be published on the SACAA website within 30 days from the date of this accident.

“The AIID extends its sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased and injured.”

