Fathers and sons bond at ‘Knipmes’ braai

With Father’s Day around the corner, Laerskool Totiusdal held a special Knipmes braai for fathers and sons this weekend, accommodating more than 600 attendees.

“Knipmes” refers to a pocket knife used to cut the braai meat right from the grill. Fathers and sons alike had several grills and smokers to choose from different meats.

Games, raffles, stalls and competitions were among the activities at the braai this weekend, the second annual braai held at the school.

Deputy Principal of Laerskool Totiusdal, Stefan van Staden, said the braai not only serves as a fundraising event for the school but also provides a bonding experience for fathers and sons.

“Last year we had about 300 people and 13 sheep, and this year it was about 600 and 19 sheep on the spit braai. We’d like to thank our sponsors, the men who came out to help today and the community as well. We can’t thank them enough for the support they give to the school,” Van Staden said.

Residents are encouraged to keep an eye out for more events that the school will be hosting throughout the rest of the year. The next event is a mother-daughter night.

