Local church donates school uniforms

Learners from N’wa-Vangani Primary School in Mamelodi East have been showered with school uniforms to keep warm this winter.

The generous donation was made by the Evangelical Presbyterian Church in SA, Mamelodi East Parish, to more than 50 learners on Friday.

Reverend Thembani Mayayise from the church said the learners received school uniforms, including belts for the school boys.

Mayayisa said the donations are part of the church community social investment project, together with their partners, Genesis Corporate Solutions.

The church project is not only aimed at schools but is for the church and the community at large.

“We are grateful for the school to allow us to contribute towards the well-being of the learners at the school,” he said.

“We brought jerseys, trousers, shirts, shoes and belts for the learners who desperately need these school uniforms to keep warm in winter.

“We have partnered with Genesis to co-operate with helping to buy the school uniforms,” said Mayayisa.

He said this is not a once-off donation and they are planning to come back next year to do more for the school, especially in winter.

Learners were encouraged to take their schoolwork seriously and strive to perform exceptionally well in their studies.

Matimu Mandlhazi from Genesis Corporate Solutions said, “We believe in empowering young children and also making an impact in the educational sector.

“We have decided to partner with the church with a contribution of R30 000.”

Mandlhazi said they are looking forward to seeing the project grow from strength to strength, and they wish to do more in future for the school.

A member of the school governing body at N’wa-Vangani Primary School, Millicent Maluleka, thanked the church and its partners for the generous donations.

Maluleka said the donations of school uniforms came just at the right time.

She said giving is a good sign of love and also teaches their learners to give.

“We have learners who come from disadvantaged families, and these donations will uplift the spirit of learners,” said Maluleka.

She added that the generous donations will also help them improve their school work.

