Centurion outreach brings hope to thousands

For many vulnerable families across Centurion and surrounding communities, a warm meal, a blanket on a cold winter’s night, or essential groceries is much more than assistance. It is a reminder that they are not forgotten.

Over the past eight years, Encounter Hope has quietly become a lifeline for thousands of people facing hardship. Through practical support, it also restores dignity and hope to those in need.

The organisation is based in Clubview and serves as the community outreach and humanitarian arm of Encounter Church. It was founded in 2018 by senior pastors Leon and Este-Lee du Preez to address both practical and spiritual needs within communities.

From the outset, its mission has been clear: to restore hope, uplift communities, and demonstrate God’s love through meaningful action.

Operations manager Nadine Horton explained that Encounter Hope was created in response to the growing number of vulnerable families struggling with food insecurity, unemployment, and lack of access to essential resources.

While the organisation’s mission is rooted in compassion and bringing hope, its efforts have expanded to encompass a wide range of initiatives that provide both immediate relief and sustainable, long-term support. Today, Encounter Hope’s work goes far beyond food assistance.

“Throughout the year, our volunteers co-ordinate feeding programmes, winter blanket drives, Christmas outreaches, back-to-school stationery initiatives, dignity drives providing sanitary products to schoolgirls, visits to old age homes, community support projects, and emergency relief efforts during crises,” said Horton.

The organisation also offers pastoral care, prayer, and spiritual encouragement to those seeking support.

Horton noted that these programmes collectively impact thousands of people across Centurion and neighbouring areas each year.

“We work closely with community leaders, schools, non-profit organisations and local churches to identify genuine needs within communities.”

She explained that referrals from trusted partners ensure that assistance reaches the most vulnerable families.

The organisation’s efforts are made possible by the generosity of sponsors, businesses, volunteers, and members of Encounter Church.

Rather than focusing solely on one-off events, the organisation has built long-term relationships within the communities it serves.

“Over the years, countless individuals have received food parcels, blankets, school supplies, and dignity packs through its programmes,” Horton stated.

This year’s Mandela Month Winter Drive exemplified the organisation’s commitment to ongoing outreach.

Volunteers distributed 1 200 blankets, together with maize meal, warm meals, and ministry resources to vulnerable residents in areas such as Olievenhoutbosch, various suburbs in Centurion, and Laudium.

These communities were identified through established relationships with local leaders and trusted partners who assess where assistance is most needed.

Horton emphasised that the true impact of their work cannot simply be measured by the number of blankets or meals distributed.

“Our greatest success is seeing lives transformed through genuine care, restored dignity, and the hope found in Jesus Christ,” she said.

Volunteers intentionally engage with community members, praying with individuals and families, offering encouragement, and reminding them that they are seen, valued and not forgotten.

“Our mission is to bring both practical relief and lasting hope to every community we serve.”

Like many non-profit organisations, Encounter Hope faces growing demand for assistance while resources remain limited.

Horton told Rekord that they overcome these challenges through the continued generosity of donors, volunteers, businesses, and strategic partners who make each outreach possible.

“Every donation, no matter the size, helps extend our reach and allows us to continue serving communities effectively,” she said.

Looking to the future, the organisation aims to strengthen partnerships and expand its reach to impact even more lives through sustainable community initiatives.

Horton encouraged residents and businesses to get involved by volunteering, sponsoring projects or donating food, blankets, clothing and financial contributions.

“We believe everyone has something valuable to contribute, whether it’s time, skills or resources. Together, we can make a meaningful difference.”

She emphasised that creating lasting change begins when communities unite.

Residents interested in supporting Encounter Hope or learning more about its initiatives are encouraged to visit their website encounterhope.co.za for additional information.

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