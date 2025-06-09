LOOK: Snow turns parts of SA into winter wonderland

South Africa woke up to a magical white landscape this weekend as snow blanketed parts of the country, transforming towns and mountain ranges into breathtaking winter wonderlands.

From the rugged peaks of the Drakensberg to small towns in the Karoo, icy weather and sub-zero temperatures delivered the first major snowfall of the season — and snow chasers didn’t miss a moment, flooding social media with stunning photos and videos.

Here’s a look at the snowy scenes captivating the nation:

VoxWeather Michelle du Plessis said a strong cut-off low (COL) pressure system is expected to develop over the western interior following this past weekend’s cold front.

“The system will move slowly eastwards across the central interior and is expected to exit the country by Tuesday morning near the Wild Coast and southern coast of KwaZulu-Natal.”

She furthermore explained that the biggest danger associated with this system is the tail of the COL, also known as the scorpion’s tail, which will bring the heaviest rain (100MM or more) from Monday evening into Tuesday morning over the central and eastern parts of the Eastern Cape, including OR Tambo, Amathole, Buffalo City, and surrounding municipalities.

“Widespread rain of up to 50MM is also likely in parts of the south-eastern Northern Cape, southern Free State, and southern KwaZulu-Natal.

“Freezing levels are expected to drop significantly on Monday, with widespread and HEAVY SNOW still likely over the northern high ground of the Eastern Cape, the southern Drakensberg, as well as the south-western and western high ground of KwaZulu-Natal and Lesotho. The heaviest snowfall is expected around Barkly East in the Eastern Cape (more than 50CM) and in Lesotho (20–50CM).”

She said on Sunday that the models continue to indicate the likelihood of light snow over the northern and eastern parts of the Northern Cape, across much of the Free State, and parts of the North West.

“Interestingly, the ECMWF model is once again hinting at the possibility of a few snowflakes in Gauteng. However, rain is also expected in these regions, which means any snow that does fall may melt quickly due to wet conditions.”

Du Plessis added that the latest SA Weather Service warnings for Monday include warnings for disruptive rain, disruptive snow, and severe thunderstorms and damaging waves.

“Please stay safe, adhere to all SAWS warnings, and be extremely careful if you’re planning a snow chase.”

Also read: Snow confirmed in parts of SA – here are the photos

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!