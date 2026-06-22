Here’s what Pretoria’s weather has in store this week

After a chilly start to the week, Pretoria is expected to enjoy mostly sunny and dry conditions over the coming days, with daytime temperatures gradually warming while overnight temperatures remain cold.

According to the latest forecasts from the South African Weather Service (SAWS) and AccuWeather, Monday will be the coolest day of the week, reaching a maximum of around 18°C after an early morning low of about 7°C. Cloudy conditions are expected to clear during the day, allowing for sunshine in the afternoon.

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Temperatures are forecast to climb steadily from Tuesday, with daytime highs ranging between 21°C and 23°C through the middle of the week. Overnight temperatures will remain chilly, dropping to between 6°C and 8°C, meaning residents should still dress warmly during the early mornings and evenings.

The capital is expected to remain dry throughout the week, with little to no chance of rainfall. Conditions will improve further from Thursday onwards as clear skies and abundant winter sunshine dominate the forecast.

The stable weather pattern should provide ideal conditions for outdoor activities, sporting events and commuting, although the significant difference between daytime and overnight temperatures means layered clothing remains advisable.

Pretoria forecast at a glance:

Monday 7°C 18°C Cloudy early, becoming sunny

Tuesday 6°C 21°C Hazy sunshine

Wednesday 8°C 23°C Hazy sunshine

Thursday 8°C 22°C Sunny

Friday 8°C 21°C Sunny

Saturday 7°C 21°C Mostly sunny

Sunday 7°C 20°C Mostly sunny

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