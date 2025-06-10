Centurion community welcomes brave Eben back home from hospital

Ten-year-old Eben Beukes received a hero’s welcome back home from hospital on June 6 as he was welcomed by a convoy of emergency vehicles, community patrollers, Hennopspark school teachers and learners.

His arrival, embraced by his community, marked an emotional milestone for his family and neighbourhood that stood by him through his journey suffering a life-limiting condition.

Eben suffered severe medical complications in December during treatment, when he had contracted Covid-19.

Lyttelton CPF chairperson Merle van Staden said they have been with the family through every step, with father Hendrik being very involved in all his son’s needs.

“When Eben got sick in January, Hendrik kept me updated. We visited Eben in hospital during his first operation in February. We prayed and supported them throughout. We continued to visit and stay in contact as Eben’s condition changed,” said Van Staden.

She said that as the CPF, their main aim went beyond crime prevention, but also ensuring their involvement in serving and strengthening the community.

“This was not just a convoy, it was about showing Eben and his family that they are not alone, that we walk this journey with them.”

Following a public appeal for help in April, Hendrik said the response has been heartwarming.

“From strangers who donated R50 to corporates reaching out with offers of equipment, every cent and every prayer has mattered. Emotionally, the messages, visits, and check-ins have helped us not feel alone,” he said.

He was overwhelmed with emotion and gratitude on the day of his son’s arrival.

“Eben finally came home permanently on June 6. It was a day filled with emotion and gratitude. It was incredibly emotional. As a father, I stood there holding back tears. Seeing the school teachers, friends, family, strangers, and neighbours line the streets for Eben reminded me that we’re not alone. It was a reminder of humanity’s beauty,” Hendrik said.

He said that having Eben home has brought peace and hope.

Hendrik explained that since coming home, Eben has been stable but still requires complex care, including suctioning, feeding through a tube, and close medical monitoring.

“He couldn’t speak, but we could see it in his eyes. He knew something special was happening. His body reacted to the sounds and movement. There was a calmness and alertness we hadn’t seen in a while,” he said.

He explained how they are adapting to the situation as a family.

“Ane, Eben’s sister, has been a rock. She’s mature beyond her years – strong, loyal, and deeply compassionate. We cry together, but we also laugh. As a family, we rely on faith and each other daily.”

Hendrik also acknowledged the CPF and EMS for their quick response throughout Eben’s journey.

“We mentioned Eben’s return on social media, and amazingly, the CPF and EMS reached out to us. They offered support without hesitation and co-ordinated the route and logistics. We didn’t expect such a beautiful display of community spirit.”

He said this experience has taught him that parenting isn’t about fixing things, but about standing firm, even when broken.

“Hope is not naive, it’s a choice you make every morning, and without others, we wouldn’t have made it this far,” he said.

He added that they have made progress with the support they have received, but are still short in covering long-term care.

“We also welcome any donations of medical supplies, nappies or time.”

Hendrik said they are still accepting donations through their official BackaBuddy page and corporate donations through Caring Daisies to supply tax certificates.

If you would like to reach out or help the family, contact Hendrik on 061 462 1420.

