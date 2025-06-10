Tshwane warns of fake truck driver job scam

The Tshwane metro has cautioned residents to stay alert following a fake job advert circulating on social media.

According to Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo, on June 9, the misleading message circulating on social media platforms falsely advertised a truck driver vacancy within Tshwane’s Region 6 Environmental Management Division.

“The fraudulent message claims that the city is seeking a physically fit truck driver to operate specialised machinery such as mechanical stump grinders and chippers, purportedly to maintain trees and green infrastructure in municipal spaces like road reserves, parks, and traffic islands,” said Mashigo.

He said, the public is warned that this advertisement is false and did not originate from the metro.

“The city does not advertise jobs through social media or messaging platforms. All legitimate job vacancies are posted in newspapers and on the city’s official website (www.tshwane.gov.za), specifically under the Job Forum and E-Recruitment portals,” Mashigo said.

He said any recruitment process outside of these channels should be treated as a scam.

“We urge residents to remain vigilant and not fall victim to these fraudulent schemes. The city will not hesitate to take legal action against individuals found to be spreading false information or attempting to exploit vulnerable job seekers,” he said.

Anyone who encounters suspicious job adverts is encouraged to report them immediately to the Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department at 012 358 7095/6 for verification and investigation.

