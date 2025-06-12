Part of N4 to be closed on Sunday, motorists urged to use alternatives

Motorists who will be using the national route that travels through the east of Pretoria are advised to avoid the N4 highway between Simon Vermooten and Solomon Mahlangu interchanges on Sunday, June 15, as the road will be closed temporarily.

The Tshwane metro said this is to allow for critical infrastructure work from 08:00 until 17:00.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the closure is essential to facilitate the safe stringing of high-voltage conductors as part of the 300MVA Waltloo–Njala transmission line project.

“This work will be done in a collaborative effort between Tshwane’s Energy and Electricity Department, South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) and the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD),” Mashigo said.

He explained this strategic infrastructure upgrade is crucial for strengthening and stabilising the electricity supply to the eastern grid of Tshwane, benefitting both residential and industrial zones.

Mashigo said the N4 will be affected in both directions between the Simon Vermooten and Solomon Mahlangu interchanges.

He said the planned construction will entail the following:

– High-voltage conductors will be strung across the N4 using tension equipment.

– Conductors will maintain a minimum clearance height of 23m above the roadway, in full compliance with safety standards.

– Transmission masts are pre-approved and located outside the road reserve.

Mashigo said detour routes and temporary signage will be clearly marked.

“TMPD officers will be on-site to manage and direct traffic.”

He said Tshwane apologises for any inconvenience caused and appreciates the public’s understanding as we work to enhance the city’s energy infrastructure.

