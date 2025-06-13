Strengthening the Global Fight Against Corruption

Brazil, Brasilia – The 2nd G20 Anti-Corruption Working Group (ACWG) under the South African Presidency convened in Brasilia from June 9 to 12, 2025, uniting delegates to address critical issues in preventing and combating corruption. Co-Chaired by South Africa and Brazil, the meeting aimed to reinforce the Working Group’s priorities to strengthen the public sector by promoting transparency, integrity, and accountability, increasing the efficiency of asset recovery measures, enhancing participation from the public sector, private sector, civil society, and academia, and improving whistleblower protection mechanisms.

The South African Ambassador to Brazil, Mr. Vusi Mavimbela, delivered the opening remarks during the inaugural session. He highlighted the importance of international collaboration in the fight against corruption and stressed South Africa’s dedication to advancing collective goals, stating, “Through our G20 Presidency theme, ‘Solidarity, Equality, and Sustainability’, we reaffirm our commitment to advancing collective efforts toward inclusive global economic growth and sustainable development.”

Brazil’s Minister of State for the Office of the Comptroller General, H.E. Mr. Vinícius Marques de Carvalho, delivered the keynote address, stressing the significance of inclusive approaches in anti-corruption efforts. He underscored the complex nature of corruption, requiring diverse perspectives and expertise. H.E. Carvalho called for a multi-agency strategy, urging the involvement of civil society, academia, and the private sector in shaping effective anti-corruption policies.

At the heart of the meeting were the discussions of the draft G20 High-Level Principles on the Management of Seized and Confiscated Assets. These draft principles aim to provide a framework for G20 countries to manage seized assets, closing gaps identified by the ACWG to strengthen asset recovery. The Group also considered the Zero Draft Ministerial Declaration, encapsulating the commitment of G20 countries to address corruption through prevention. This draft will be presented for adoption at the Ministerial Meeting in October 2025.

In addition to the main sessions, a side event was held on measuring integrity in public procurement, exploring challenges in quantifying corruption, and the necessity for evidence-based methodologies, co-hosted by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP). The UNDP informed that it is establishing a framework for measuring integrity, collecting data from 60 countries by the end of 2025. This initiative aims to provide objective tools to gauge the effectiveness of anti-corruption measures. Another side event was held to address the preventive dimension in the fight against corruption and new forms of organised crime, co-hosted by EL PACTO 2.0, a partnership with the European Union focused on justice and security.

The G20 ACWG and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Working Group on Bribery held a joint meeting aimed at supporting the shared commitment to combating the bribery of foreign public officials in international transactions.

The 2nd G20 ACWG l Meeting provided an opportunity for delegates to exchange views, share experiences, and deepen their understanding of the evolving challenges and opportunities in the fight against corruption through the lens of the Presidency’s theme of solidarity, equality, and sustainability. The Working Group acknowledged that there remains considerable work ahead to fully realise the deliverables committed to at the start of the year, including timely responses to the questionnaires, substantive inputs toward the draft Ministerial Declaration, and the High-Level Principles on the Management of Seized and Confiscated Assets.

Through these efforts, the G20 seeks to instil confidence in its commitment to combating corruption and promoting sustainable development, ensuring a brighter future for all. As South Africa and Brazil lead this charge, the hope is that the momentum generated from this meeting will translate into tangible actions that resonate beyond borders, creating a global environment where corruption has no place.

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!