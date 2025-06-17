No injuries reported as blaze destroy 23 buses in Mabopane

A total of 23 buses have been destroyed in a fire that broke out at a private bus company depot in Mabopane on Tuesday afternoon, Tshwane Emergency Services has confirmed.

Emergency Services spokesperson Lindsay Mnguni said firefighters responded swiftly to the scene and managed to save 14 buses from being engulfed by the blaze.

No injuries were reported, and the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“When our teams arrived, they found several buses already ravaged by the fire,” said Mnguni, adding that the buses were parked in an open area at the depot.

Mnguni further said that the destroyed buses were not in operation and had not been commissioned, meaning public transport services for commuters in the area would not be affected.

He added that the buses do not belong to the city of Tshwane.

He said firefighters managed to extinguish the fire and remained on the scene to continue damping down operations to cool the fire and eliminate any chance of reignition occurring.

