Tech Meets Township Football

A decade ago, star forward Lerato Lamola, then playing for Bloemfontein Celtics, walked off the pitch with a Man of the Match award and a R10,000 cheque after a stellar performance. Instead of spending it on himself or his family, he used the money to kickstart a small Top 4 soccer tournament in Ivory Park, a gesture that captured the essence of giving back. That spark would ignite a township tradition that’s now celebrating its 10th anniversary: The Lerato Lamola Winter Games.

This year, for the first time, the tournament is being presented as the ikeja Lerato Lamola Winter Games because ikeja has come on board as the main sponsor. Known for delivering fast and affordable wifi to underserved communities, ikeja has been at the helm of connectivity in townships across South Africa. Ivory Park, one of the first communities to embrace ikeja’s footprint outside the Western Cape, now becomes the first to stream the games live through the newly launched ikeja Wave. Using ikeja Wave routers, subscribers in Ivory Park and Thembisa can enjoy the matches from the comfort of their homes. And for those making their way to the Es’godini Lord Khanyile Sports Ground in Ivory Park, ikeja will provide free hotspot access throughout the tournament and can also buy daily or weekly vouchers to stay connected.

The 32-team tournament kicks off on the 14th of June, running all the way to the 5th of July. Over three weeks of fierce competition, young and seasoned talent from across Gauteng will battle it out for township glory. Beyond the pitch, ikeja will be running competitions, giveaways, and interactive community engagements, adding even more excitement to the calendar.

But it’s not just about football. Lerato Lamola’s foundation continues to deepen its impact far beyond the tournament. Over the years, it has led initiatives like school shoe drives for underprivileged children, sanitary pad distributions for girls in disadvantaged communities, and even a feeding scheme for homeless children during his playing days at Bloemfontein Celtics. These efforts speak volumes about Lamola’s unwavering commitment to his roots and his belief in using sport as a vehicle for social change.

In that spirit, the partnership with ikeja feels like a natural fit. Both are driven by the same mission: to uplift communities, foster opportunity, and create long term impact. One does it through wireless and routers, the other through football boots and open fields. The ikeja Lerato Lamola Winter Games, now a township fixture, stand as a proud fusion of tech and talent, a celebration of heart, hustle, and hope.

Ten years in, and the story is still being written.

