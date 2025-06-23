Have you seen this missing Pretoria woman and her dog?

The search is intensifying for Celeste van Aswegen, a Pretoria woman who went missing on 21 June 2025 after last being seen in Garsfontein.

According to information shared by Renegades Search and Rescue and concerned community members, Celeste was on her way to Lanseria after visiting her ex-husband.

She was driving a 2014 sea grey VW Amarok double cab bakkie, with the registration number DD86HXGP. Her black dog, Shadow, was reportedly also in the vehicle with her at the time of her disappearance.

Celeste was last seen wearing pale casual pants and a short-sleeved shirt.

A missing person case has been opened with the Garsfontein police.

The circumstances surrounding her disappearance remain unclear, and authorities are urging the public to assist with any information that could help trace her whereabouts.

Anyone who may have seen Celeste, her vehicle, or her dog is urged to contact Garsfontein SAPS on 012 472 0144 or any of the following numbers:

Dawn: 074 712 5855

Hannes: +27 61 847 1982

Jean: +27 82 212 3925

Beyes: +27 82 811 2600

Please share this information to help widen the search. Every sighting or tip could make a difference.

