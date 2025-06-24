Local SPAR Win A Car winner drives off in style

“I just did my shopping and here I am with a new car!”

These were the words of Pretoria resident Chantelle Rootman, the lucky winner of a brand-new fiery red Hyundai Grand i10 Sedan as part of SPAR’s Win A Car competition, upon receiving her prize from SUPERSPAR Menlyn Maine recently.

Rootman, who described the feeling as “unreal”, expressed her joy and disbelief at the handover, thanking SPAR for the incredible surprise.

She is one of 50 lucky winners from across the country in this year’s thrilling SPAR Win A Car competition.

For 2025, the nationwide promotion once again captured the hearts of SPAR shoppers, running for eight weeks from April 22 to June 22. Customers entered by purchasing any participating product, swiping their SPAR Rewards card at checkout, and were automatically entered into the draw. Winners were selected through a verified digital system.

This year’s competition gave away 50 brand-new Hyundai Grand i10 Sedans, continuing SPAR’s proud tradition of giving back to its loyal customers in a big way. The initiative has become one of SPAR’s most anticipated annual events, bringing smiles and real rewards to everyday shoppers.

As SPAR celebrates yet another successful campaign, the message is clear: loyalty pays off. Whether it’s weekly groceries or a lucky entry, SPAR continues to go the extra mile to reward its community.

Stay tuned for more winning moments as SPAR keeps driving joy across South Africa.

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!