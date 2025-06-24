Pretoria woman and her dog still missing

Concern is mounting as Celeste van Aswegen, a Pretoria woman, remains missing days after she was last seen in Garsfontein on 21 June 2025.

Celeste was reportedly en route to Lanseria after visiting her ex-husband when she disappeared. She was driving a 2014 sea-grey Volkswagen Amarok double-cab bakkie, registration number DD86HXGP.

Her beloved black dog, Shadow, was also with her in the vehicle.

She was last seen wearing pale casual pants and a short-sleeved shirt. Despite growing community efforts and involvement from Renegades Search and Rescue, there has been no confirmed sighting of her since that day.

A missing person case has been opened with the Garsfontein SAPS, and police are urging anyone with information—no matter how small—to come forward.

If you have seen Celeste, her vehicle, or her dog, please get in touch with Garsfontein SAPS on 012 472 0144 or reach out via the numbers below:

Werner: 082 852 4036

Wim: 083 212 0973

Please share this information to help widen the search. Every sighting or tip could make a difference.

