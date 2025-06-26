All lanes reopened on N1 South after early morning truck crash

All lanes on the N1 South between Stormvoël and Zambezi have now been fully reopened following a heavy motor vehicle accident that caused a truck to lose its load.

The incident occurred around 04:50, when a truck lost its load of lemons, causing a traffic obstruction and leading authorities to temporarily close the road. Emergency services rushed to the scene, where trucks and spilled cargo were found blocking several lanes.

For several hours, only two lanes remained open to allow limited traffic flow while cleanup crews worked to remove both the wreckage and the scattered fruit.

Motorists were urged to use alternative routes, as the incident resulted in severe delays for commuters during the morning rush.

The cleanup—initially estimated to take between two and three hours—involved clearing large quantities of produce from the road surface, as well as removing the damaged vehicle.

Authorities confirmed that all lanes were fully reopened later in the morning, and normal traffic has since resumed.

It is not yet clear what the cause of the accident is and if anyone was injured in the accident.

