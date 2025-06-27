Bootid Meteor Shower: How to see ‘Shooting Stars’ tonight

Pretoria skywatchers, get ready — the Bootid meteor shower is expected to peak tonight, and South Africans might be in for a treat just after sunset.

Although the June Bootids are known for being unpredictable — with anything from a few to over 100 meteors per hour — the timing works in our favour this year. The best chance to spot “shooting stars” will be after sunset, once the sky darkens over Gauteng.

According to astronomers, the radiant point of the shower lies in the constellation Boötes, which will be high in the western sky just as twilight fades. To find it, look between the bright orange star Arcturus (easily visible in the evening sky) and Alkaid, the star at the end of the Big Dipper’s handle.

The meteor shower technically peaks around 07:00 SAST on Saturday morning, but with Boötes high overhead on Friday night, your best shot at seeing meteors in South Africa will be from 7pm onwards — especially in dark areas away from city lights.

Here are some tips for viewing it tonight:

When to watch: Friday night, June, 27, just after 7pm

Where to look: High in the western sky, near the bright star Arcturus

What to expect: The Bootids are unpredictable — you may see just a few, or a dramatic burst of meteors.

So grab a blanket, head somewhere dark, and keep your eyes on the sky — Pretoria might just get lucky with a rare cosmic display this weekend.

