Elderly man hacked in face during brutal Kameeldrift smallholding attack

An elderly man was hacked in the face with a panga during a brutal smallholding attack in Kameeldrift East in the early hours of Saturday morning.

At around 2am, a group of between three and six armed suspects stormed a smallholding on Plot 401, Karee Street in Pumulani, where an elderly couple resides.

The attackers broke into the main house and began looting, assaulting the elderly man with a panga before fleeing with multiple stolen goods, including television sets.

The victim was rushed to hospital with serious facial injuries. SAPS and forensic teams remain on the scene.

The suspects then targeted a second house on the property, where a woman was asleep alone. She was held at gunpoint, a shot was fired inside the home (believed to be a warning), and her walking aid was taken to prevent her from escaping. She is receiving trauma counselling.

A gold Toyota Urban Cruiser was stolen, and a spent cartridge and matching bullet casing were recovered in the room.

National police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the police are investigating a case of attempted murder and house robbery after a family was attacked by unknown suspects in their home in Karee Weg, Kameeldrift, this morning.

“According to information received, a husband and wife were sleeping when they were woken by a bang on the door. About five unknown men entered the house and the husband was struck with a sharp object on the face.”

She furthermore added that the suspects fled the scene with the victim’s Toyota Cruiser and some household items.

Police request anyone who may have information that can assist in arresting the suspects to contact their nearest police station or the Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111. Police investigations continue.

This is the third violent attack on rural residents in the Pretoria region in just over a week.

June 20 – Mooiplaats Farm Attack

Five suspects armed with pangas attacked a family on their property in Mooiplaats, Pretoria East. The residents sustained moderate injuries and were robbed of electronics and cell phones.

It is believed one of the victim’s Achilles tendons was severed with pangas.

Echo-1 security teams responded rapidly. In a dramatic shootout near a nearby informal settlement, two suspects were shot — one killed, the other critically injured. Stolen property was recovered.

June 25 – Kameeldrift Murder

Tragically, Carolina Frederika Dicks was found murdered in her home on Ringduif Street, Kameeldrift. Her vehicle and several belongings were missing. The case is under investigation.

Community leaders have urged residents to stay vigilant and connected, especially at night.

Police could not yet confirm or provide more information on these two cases.

Also read: Here are the most dangerous suburbs in Pretoria

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!