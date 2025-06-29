Setbacks in restoring power to parts of Pretoria East

The Tshwane metro has announced that unforeseen challenges have forced engineers to extend work on the Waltloo-Njala transmission line beyond the initially planned hours.

The work was scheduled from June 27 at 09:00 to 13:00, however, the work has exceeded this timeline, leaving many residents in the dark.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo confirmed that an additional two-hour extension, granted earlier in an attempt to complete the work, proved insufficient.

“We regret to inform residents that we are encountering unforeseen technical challenges with the energisation and load management of the new 300 MVA Waltloo-Njala transmission line,” said Mashigo.

He explained that while every effort had been made to meet the revised timelines, engineers were unable to complete all the required tasks during the extended window.

“As a result of these setbacks, we may need to implement another planned power interruption to finalise the commissioning process, unless a feasible alternative technical solution is identified,” he said.

Mashigo noted that technical teams will begin safely reverting the system to the old transmission line tonight to stabilise the electricity supply and prevent longer outages across the affected areas.

He added that engineers and technicians are actively exploring all possible solutions to avoid another disruption while also working to ensure the long-term success of this major infrastructure project.

Mashigo apologised on behalf of the metro for the inconvenience, adding that an update will be issued as soon as a revised action plan is confirmed.

This update comes after the metro initially announced a planned four-hour power interruption, from 09:00 to 13:00 on Sunday, June 29, affecting large parts of the eastern grid.

At the time, the Mashigo said the shutdown was necessary to allow technicians to connect the newly built 300 MVA transmission line to the existing network, install bridge pieces, and conduct performance tests.

The metro had hoped the scheduled work would bring long-term electricity stability to residential and industrial areas in the east.

The following areas were affected by the planned outage:

– Maroelastein

– Woodhill

– Moreleta Park

– ZW Line

– Pretorius Park

– Mooikloof Ridge

– Olympus

– Wapadrand

– Silver Lakes

– Equestria

– Faerie Glen

– Boardwalk

– Bronberg

– Shere Line

– Lombardy

Residents were previously assured that the work formed part of a broader upgrade to improve electricity reliability across the city.

