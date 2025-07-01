Ashlea Gardens locals take action as metro drags its feet

Residents of Umgazi Road in Ashlea Gardens have taken matters into their own hands after months of unanswered service delivery complaints to the metro.

Ward 82 Councillor Siobhan Muller said she first reported the deteriorating condition of the road in April.

She added that the report addressed the overgrown vegetation, built-up gravel, a large pothole, and a fading speed bump, with multiple follow-ups since.

However, despite submitting a reference number and even providing video evidence of vehicles being damaged, she said the metro has failed to act.

“The residents have since repaired the potholes on their own,” Muller confirmed.

“They will also paint the speed bump that the metro has failed to address.”

She said the damage is getting worse because of water, and still, no action has been taken to clear the overgrowth to allow proper drainage.

According to Muller, the lack of proper stormwater flow due to clogged verges and gravel buildup has resulted in vehicles swerving dangerously and suffering undercarriage damage.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo attributed the delay to a shortage of human resources.

He explained that only one team is currently responsible for servicing wards 82 and 59.

Asked about the video submitted by Muller, Mashigo said the metro’s regional maintenance team had not received it, but confirmed the issue is now under investigation and will be prioritised.

“A site inspection has been conducted, and cost estimates are underway, with work to clear overgrowth and gravel scheduled for the first week of July.”

Mashigo said regarding the pothole repairs and speed bump repainting, under normal conditions, potholes are repaired within two days, and markings are repainted within 21 days, if resources are available.

However, ongoing staff and resource constraints have caused further delays.

He also advised that residents who have experienced vehicle damage due to the unresolved drainage issues to lodge claims with the city.

“Delictual claims must be supported by proof of all delictual elements,” he said.

He said submission of a claim does not guarantee payment.

“Claims must be submitted within six months, as prescribed by Act 40 of 2002.”

He said claim forms can be downloaded from the city’s website, collected in person from Tshwane House and emailed to [email protected].

He explained that to prevent similar service failures, the metro plans to appoint additional personnel and conduct regular inspections in Region 3.

“Reference numbers will remain open until inspectors sign off on the completed work.”

