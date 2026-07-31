Best of Pretoria 2026: Last week to have your say before voting closes

Voting in the 2026 Best of Pretoria Readers’ Choice Awards opened on June 23, and the clock is now firmly ticking.

August 7 just days away, this is your last week to pick your favourite businesses, services and public figures in Pretoria. After August 7, voting will close and the results will be locked in. Votes will be counted and the winners announced later this year.

For more than a decade, the Best of Pretoria Readers’ Choice Awards have celebrated local excellence by giving Pretoria residents a direct voice in honouring the places and people they value most.

This year, the awards once again expanded to reflect the full spectrum of life in Pretoria and opened with more than 250 categories in March. These categories cover everything from restaurants and cafés to health and wellness providers. They also include home services such as plumbers, electricians and builders. In addition, the awards recognise retail and beauty, automotive care, education and childcare, as well as family-friendly leisure.

There are also categories that spotlight Pretoria’s distinct lifestyle where residents can shine a light on top spots for coffee, braais and weekend outings.

This year, voters also have even more reason to take part: those who vote can once again enter the prize draw. The prize is a two-night midweek stay for two people at Chameleon Bush Lodge (total value of R3 650–R7 300 per stay).

To qualify for the prize draw, participants must vote in at least nine categories. Visit www.bestofsouthafrica.co.za/pretoria to vote and to see the full details.

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