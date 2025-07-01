Former HR manager jailed for defrauding special needs school of R6m

The Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court has sentenced a former human resources manager at New Hope School to 12 years imprisonment.

The school in Ashlea Gardens in Pretoria east is a school catering for learners with special educational needs.

Ralton Christopher Fischer (44) was convicted on 11 counts of fraud of over R6-million committed between July 2018 and April 2022 while employed at the school.

Six years are suspended for five years, on condition that Fischer is not convicted of fraud or theft during the period of suspension.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said his duties included managing payments to staff members employed by the school governing body, and not by the Gauteng Department of Education.

“During this period, Fischer fraudulently made 11 payments into multiple bank accounts registered in his name, including accounts at ABSA, Standard Bank, Discovery Bank, Nedbank, Bidvest, FNB, and Capitec,” explained Mahanjana.

The fraud came to light when Fischer scanned and sent documents to a colleague, requesting that they be forwarded to his personal email.

The colleague noticed irregularities and raised the alarm, and a preliminary investigation uncovered payments to non-existent employees.

The matter was then reported to the police, and Fischer was arrested on April 4, 2023.

According to Mahanjana, Fischer pleaded guilty, claiming he used the stolen funds to feed his gambling addiction and purchase a VW Golf GTI valued at R150 000.

He further asked the court to impose a sentence of correctional supervision or a wholly suspended sentence, citing his responsibilities as a father to four minor children, two of whom live with disabilities.

However, the prosecutor, Advocate Abram Machitela, argued for a custodial sentence, citing the seriousness of the offence, the abuse of a position of trust, and a lack of remorse shown by the accused. He emphasised that Fischer’s actions directly prejudiced the school and its vulnerable learners, many of whom use wheelchairs and rely on specialised support.

The school also suffered tax liabilities exceeding R500 000 due to Fischer’s criminal conduct.

Magistrate Ignatius du Preez agreed with the prosecution, finding that Fischer’s crimes were not merely driven by addiction, but also by selfishness and greed.

Mahanjana said, “The court noted Fischer’s lack of genuine remorse and that his guilty plea was primarily due to the strength of the State’s case.”

The magistrate concluded that only a direct term of imprisonment was appropriate under the circumstances.

She pointed out that the NPA remains unwavering in its commitment to protecting vulnerable communities, particularly children with special needs.

“This case highlights the organisation’s zero tolerance for white-collar crime, especially when committed by individuals who abuse positions of trust. Stealing from a school that serves learners with special needs is both morally and legally indefensible. The court’s firm sentence affirms that such betrayal will be met with the full force of the law. The NPA welcomes the outcome as a clear statement that those who exploit public institutions will be held accountable.”

