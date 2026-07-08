School community in mourning after former principal dies

The Pretoria school community is in mourning following the passing of former Hoërskool Garsfontein principal, Leon Bantjes.

Hoërskool Garsfontein shared the news of Bantjes’ death on its Facebook page on Wednesday afternoon, 8 July.

The exact cause of death was not immediately confirmed, but reports at the time of publication indicated that he died of a heart attack.

The school said in its Facebook message:

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mr Leon Bantjes to the Garsie community. “He was the principal of Hoërskool Garsfontein from 2013 to 2025. He will be remembered as a loyal principal who always put the needs of the school first. He made a lasting impact at Hoërskool Garsfontein and was an epitome of the school’s motto: Bou en Bewaar. “Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time.”

https://www.facebook.com/GarsieSkool/posts/pfbid0Nqeos7gxJURjK8xfUub1Yb1gYVokooGANPUopMJxZ4yVrerNAwrrqiiDhvhPUWMFl

The announcement was met with tributes from those whose lives Bantjes had influenced.

Facebook user Krappie Eloff wrote:

“Mr Leon Bantjes led Garsfontein with passion and compassion from a period in which Garsfontein maintained mediocrity as the norm, to a point where the school became the top performer in almost every facet of a school.

“His leadership took Garsfontein to heights that many people did not think was possible. His deep footprints will remain legendary in the school’s history.

“Rest in peace in the knowledge that you gave the school a great name.”

Laërskool Magalieskruin said:



“It is with great sadness that we at Laerskool Magalieskruin take note of the death of Mr. Leon Bantjes. We extend our sincere condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and the entire Garsie community at this difficult time. “Mr. Bantjes’ many years of service, dedicated leadership and unwavering love for education have made a lasting difference in the lives of many learners, staff and parents. His legacy will live on in the values he lived and the footsteps he trod at Garsfontein High School. “We carry his loved ones in our prayers and wish them comfort, peace and strength. “Rest easy, Mr Leon Bantjes.”

More information, including funeral arrangements will be published as soon as it becomes available.

*Please note this article has been amended

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