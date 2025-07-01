Fuel price hike from Wednesday — Here’s what you’ll pay

Pretoria motorists will feel the pinch at the pumps from Wednesday as fuel prices are set to rise once again, with both petrol and diesel seeing significant increases driven by higher global oil prices.

Here is how much you will pay on Wednesday:

*Petrol 93 (ULP & LRP): Fifty-five cents per litre (55.00 c/l) increase.

*Petrol 95 (ULP &LRP): Fifty-two cents per litre (52.00 c/l) increase.

* Diesel (0.05% sulphur): Eighty-two cents per litre (82.00 c/l) increase.

* Diesel (0.005% sulphur): Eighty-four cents per litre (84.00 c/l) increase.

* Illuminating Paraffin (wholesale): Sixty-seven cents per litre (67.00 c/l) increase.

* SMNRP for IP: Eighty-nine cents per litre (89.00 c/l) increase.

According to reports, the fuel price situation in South Africa has been aggravated by a rise in fuel taxes, which came into effect at the beginning of June, leading to smaller-than-expected fuel price decreases that month.

ImotoNews said you can save up to 20% on fuel costs by changing your driving habits and maintaining your vehicle. Here’s how:

Stick to Speed Limits : Driving at 110 km/h instead of 120 km/h can save 15% on fuel.

Accelerate Smoothly : Avoid aggressive acceleration to reduce fuel usage by 15-20%.

Check Tyre Pressure Weekly : Properly inflated tyres improve efficiency by 3-5%.

Remove Roof Racks : Unused racks can increase fuel consumption by up to 25%.

Combine Trips : Group errands to avoid multiple cold starts and save 15-20%.

Use AC Strategically : Use air conditioning only when necessary to avoid a 20% increase in fuel use.

Coast to Slow Down : Use natural momentum to save 5-8% on fuel in city driving.

Service Your Car Regularly : Routine maintenance can improve fuel economy by up to 20%.

Track Driving Habits : Use apps or tools to monitor and adjust your driving behavior .

Remove Extra Weight Clear unnecessary items from your car to improve efficiency by 1-2%.

